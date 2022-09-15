The sounds of Johnstown are set to be immortalized in music.
On Friday, Pittsburgh native and composer Tommy Dougherty was traveling through the region, capturing sounds that he will incorporate into a newly composed piece depicting and celebrating the industry, agriculture and natural beauty of the region.
The piece will be performed by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra concert at its May concert.
The collaboration between Dougherty and the JSO originated when his ensemble piece “Blue Steel Cranes” premiered in 2021 at Flight 93 National Memorial as part of the 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“After that, I spoke with (JSO Music Director) James (Blachly) and told him I’d love to write for the orchestra at some point,” said Dougherty, a resident of San Diego. “After we spoke, he presented this really cool idea of excavating the sounds of Johnstown and making a piece out of it. I think it’s very exciting.”
He said his plan was to immerse himself into as many different sounds as he could and meet those who were making the sounds.
“I’m looking for what is unique to the area and what I think will have meaning to our listeners,” Dougherty said. “I don’t want it to be a dictation of the orchestra playing these sounds. I think the challenge will be to make it into its own piece and some type of narrative.”
He said once he starts to hear the sounds, his vision for the piece will come to fruition.
“I already feel like I have some ideas and have these prescribed sounds already in my sound bank, but I’m looking forward to hearing new ones,” Dougherty said.
Throughout the day, Dougherty was taken on a tour of the region by Blachly and interim JSO Executive Director Erin Codey to some of their favorite locations, as well as gathering sounds at Center for Metals Arts, church bells, running water, vehicles, trains and activity at a farmer’s market.
As part of the piece, the community has been invited to send reordered sounds of what they think captures Johnstown, along with images when possible, for consideration.
Submissions can be made through the JSO’s website at www.johnstown- symphony.org. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 15.
“This is one of the things I’m most excited about for this season, which celebrates Johnstown,” Blachly said. “This is a way for our audience to be a part of this piece and to know that, when they submit a sound for Tommy to incorporate, their sounds will be a part of the piece we’re performing. I think this is one of the most exciting projects we’ve undertaken as a symphony.”
He said he’s excited about Dougherty being the composer after working with him on the Flight 93 tribute piece.
“We got to know his work through the beautiful piece he wrote for a trio of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra musicians that was really rewarding and meaningful for everybody involved, and I wanted to extend our partnership with him,” Blachly said. “Tommy is one of the most promising young composers in the country, and we’re really excited to have him bringing his artistry to Johnstown.”
For more information, call the symphony office at 814-535-6738.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
