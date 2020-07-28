The Board of Trustees of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra held its’ annual meeting July 15.
An election was held to approve new officers of the board of trustees, and to renew trustees for second and third terms.
The board elected Mark Addleman, assistant vice president, risk officer and lending operations manager at Somerset Trust Co., as the vice president. John Klein, executive director, business planning and strategy at Concurrent Technologies Corp., was elected as board treasurer.
William J. Locher Jr., senior vice president at Somerset Trust Co., is in his second year as president.
Two trustees, Monica M. Garver and John P. Coyle, were honored for their contributions after completing three three-year terms of board service. Three trustees, Karen Azer, development committee chair, Martin E. Radovanic, marketing committee chair, and Craig Saylor were renewed for another three-year term.
Over the course of the past fiscal year, Bradley Holuta was elected as a new trustee, and six new members were elected to the board of advisers: Jessica Picklo, John P. Coyle, William Polacek Jr., Laura Argenbright, Dianne DeLisa and Laura Thomas.
