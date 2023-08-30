JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Single tickets for the Johns-town Symphony Orchestra’s 95th season will go on sale Friday.
The season – themed “Our Future” – will feature eight concerts, which will be performed at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township, as well as venues throughout Johnstown.
A complete schedule of concerts can be found online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Tickets can be purchased through the symphony website or by calling the box office at 814-535-6738 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
