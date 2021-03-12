The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has announced the addition of new members to its governing bodies.
In a unanimous vote, Victoria Bechtold-Kush, shareholder with Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC; Michael Bodolosky, Richland School Board member and University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown music professor; and Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc., were added to the board of trustees.
The vote was also unanimous for the addition of Lauren Palmar, grants specialist at Aspire Grants and Development, to the board of advisers.
