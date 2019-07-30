The Johnstown Symphony Chorus will hold auditions from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in Room 240 in Biddle Hall on Pitt-Johnstown’s campus.
Singers will be asked to sing some scales to check vocal range, sing a short piece of music and match pitches that the director will play at the keyboard. They also will be asked to sight-read a few measures of music.
Adults and high school students of all voice types and skill levels are encouraged to audition.
Interested individuals should schedule a time by calling 814-535-6738.
