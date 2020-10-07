A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court in connection with a July 2 stabbing that landed him in the hospital, authorities said.
Matthew Gardopee, 46, of the 100 block of Cedar Street, was held for court in absentia on Wednesday after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, an argument erupted between Gardopee and three others. Gardopee allegedly threatened someone with a knife. Gardopee allegedly placed one man in a bearhug when the man took away the knife and “began to slash at the side and back of Gardopee, the complaint said.
District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer called Gardopee the “initial aggressor” in the incident.
The man who stabbed Gardopee did so to protect himself and other people, Neugebauer said at the time.
The fight reportedly started when Gardopee threatened a woman with a knife, the compliant said.
Police said Gardopee was bleeding badly from an abdominal injury and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown
Police charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.
