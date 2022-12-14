JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School’s annual career fair on Wednesday brought students face to face with employers, trade groups and post-secondary education options so they could explore local offerings.
“I think it’s important to have career fairs like this because I don’t think kids know about the different career opportunities in Johnstown,” junior Laurell McClurkin said. She was helping check students in for the event and tracking how many attended.
The event was open to eighth- and 11th-grade learners.
McClurkin looked forward to her turn to explore the numerous tables set up in the school’s gymnasium.
Representatives ranged from the U.S. military to AmeriServ Financial, Communities in Schools, H.F. Lenz Co., the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 354, Lockheed Martin and many more.
This year’s event was planned by business teacher Eddie Mikesic, who described it as an “awesome opportunity” for the students and a chance for them to learn about hard and soft skills needed to excel as an employee.
“Being a good worker is more than being good at your trade,” he said.
Mikesic also pointed out the benefits of students getting to interact with local professionals in real time and learn about the varying levels of jobs within a company.
“I’m thankful businesses in the local community will take the time out of their day to come talk to our students,” he said.
One of those businesses was Leonardo DRS, which was represented by senior training specialist Chad Gyorke and senior human resources generalist Amy Sharp. The pair said they were introducing students to the career options available at the company and that they hire at all levels of education.
Gyorke noted that the company wants to hire new employees as older workers begin to retire.
“I think we’re just trying to prepare the succession plans,” he said.
Sharp added that they want to raise awareness of what it is that Leonardo DRS does. The contractor, which has facilities in Richland Township, provides products and services to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide.
Another representative was the Johnstown Fire Department. Engine 3 Capt. Ben Baker said that similar to many other departments, Johnstown’s paid fire brigade has dwindled. However, it’s still a valuable, fulfilling career, he said.
He spoke to students about the training and services a fire company provides to a community throughout the years.
“You never know what you’ll be called to do throughout the day,” Baker said.
Paisley Britt, Aniah Corson and Renee Cessna visited each booth together. The trio of eighth-graders were impressed by the numerous offerings.
“It’s a good chance to look into different careers,” Corson said.
Britt added that the event was a head-start for eighth-grade students to explore area employers and Cessna said it was neat that there were so many options.
