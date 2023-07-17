JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conceptual drawings of what Johnstown’s reimagined Main Street corridor and Central Park might look like in the future will be publicly displayed for the first time from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gazebo Place.
New York City-based Scape Landscape Architecture has created three general ideas, according to Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky. They individually focus on 1) Johnstown’s prominent position in the overall region, 2) an environmental theme and 3) Central Park being the heart of the city.
“The intent is for us to gather input from the public on what they like and don’t like to help us shape the final design of the project,” Dubnansky said.
City officials have already solicited thoughts at public events and meetings with different groups, such as veterans and business leaders. More informational sessions will be planned in the future.
“We have many more people to meet,” wrote Thaddeus Pawlowski, a subcontractor and liaison on the project, in a message sent to The Tribune-Democrat. “We especially want to hear from young people. The future of Johnstown belongs to them and we want this project to live up to their hopes and encourage more civic engagement. We also want to hear from advocates for those with disabilities. We hope this project can be a model of an accessible and inclusive streetscape.”
Johnstown plans to spend $17.2 million on the project.
The funding came from an $8.2 million U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity award, $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money provided for COVID-19 pandemic relief and $1 million from a redevelopment capital assistance grant.
SCAPE’s design work is costing $1.6 million.
