JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veterans Leadership Program will be offering assistance to former military personnel during its inaugural Johnstown Stand Down event on Saturday.
VLP will be providing free lunches, clothing, toiletries and first-aid supplies at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center at 301 Napoleon St. in downtown Johnstown from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. The goal is to serve up to 150 veterans.
“It’s geared towards homeless or under-served veterans, but all veterans can benefit from the resources that we’ll have available,” Kim Portser, VLP’s veteran program lead, said.
Stand Down is an outgrowth of the monthly local food distributions that VLP has been holding since May 2020, shortly after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic started.
“We really saw a need for veterans in our area,” Portser said.
The event is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service. Representatives from James E. Van Zandt Veterans’ Administration Medical Center will be on hand to provide information about benefits available to veterans.
“It’s definitely a well-rounded event that will be able to address a lot of concerns or needs that the veterans have,” Portser said.
