The Johnstown Stamp Club will hold its 73rd annual stamp show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. John Gualbert Cathedral Activity Center, 110 Adams St., Johnstown.
The show will feature stamp exhibitions by club members.
Stamp dealers will be present to buy, sell and evaluate stamp collections.
Johnstown Post Office employees will be on hand with the latest stamp issues and collectibles available for purchase.
Memorabilia from past stamp shows can be purchased at the reception table.
The event is free and open to the public.
Information: 814-532-0199 or chazjr@msn.com.
