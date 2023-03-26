JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Players on Johnstown’s Sitting Bulls sled hockey team showed off their sport and raised money on Sunday at the team’s annual exhibition game and fundraiser at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
Intermediate coach Brian Buchkovich said the event is the team’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“It supports most of everything that we try to do,” he said. “We are a nonprofit, and we try to make it so we cover the costs of everything for all of our players because they have so many medical expenses and everything already.”
Buchkovich added that it is “huge” for the team “to have the support of the community – for people to show up and see these guys play and maybe introduce some new people to the sport that have never seen it before.”
“It’s huge for these guys,” he said, “just because a lot of these guys, they’re athletes, but they don’t get to showcase it in the normal sense with able-bodied people, but they are truly hardcore athletes that want to participate. They want to compete and this is their outlet for that, so it means a lot.”
The event featured about a dozen community members on the opposing team, a majority of them local media members or educators. Team members say that having the community members understand the sport is important.
“That’s one of the biggest things. I feel like whenever a lot of people hear ‘disabled sport,’ they don’t understand the intensity of sled hockey,” said 23-year-old Ethan Buchkovich, “so it’s amazing to get the sort of exposure and have people understand that it’s just as physical as any other sport.”
Brennen Yingling, 16, of Duncansville, said an event similar to Sunday’s was how his family found the team.
“It’s great. I mean, I love it. It’s been a blast. I’ve been doing it for about five years. I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s cool for everyone to be able to actually see what it is.”
