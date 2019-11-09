Greater Johnstown Athletic Ski Club will celebrate its 41st anniversary and kick off the ski season with a gathering at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Ski resort representatives from area resorts will present information on their resorts.
That’s What She Said will provide musical entertainment.
Admission is $30 and includes a one-year membership, food, lift ticket discounts and prizes.
Information: 814-536-7325 or www.johnstownskiclub.com.
