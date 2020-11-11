This group is sewing for a better future one stitch at a time.
Hope 4 Johnstown, a grassroots organization established by members of the community to curb violence in the city, created a sewing club as a way to help young men and women obtain the skill, because home economics is no longer offered in the school system.
Sylvia Carr, Hope 4 Johnstown’s communications outreach chairwoman and treasurer, said the sewing club is an initiative to enrich people’s lives.
“We want people to learn that sewing skill that makes them feel good about themselves,” she said. “Not everybody comes from the same walk of life, but sitting in these classes, we get to know one another and our differences and what we have in common. It builds bonds in our community that’s really a blessing.”
The club, which is open to youth and adults, was started in July. Classes are eight weeks long and are held Thursdays at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., downtown.
Participants of the current class will graduate at 6 p.m.
Nov. 19 at the YWCA and receive a certificate.
“We’ve had 18 different people, and this is our third class,” Carr said. “We have some adults who have been here from the last class and stay on because they want something to do. It’s also making them feel good because they’re creating projects they wouldn’t have otherwise done.”
Classes are lead by seamstresses Maggie Kelley, who has theater costume experience, and Marsha McDowell, who has been sewing since she was a child.
Students start by learning about the sewing machine, and then gradually take on making more challenging pieces.
“We have four projects – we make a mask, pillow, a pair of pajama bottoms and skirt,” Carr said. “For the gentleman we’ve been making pants.”
McDowell said the sewing club is about instilling self-worth and accomplishment.
“Sewing has become a lost art, and we’re finding that people don’t have a skill and this could support them,” she said. “This class gives people simple skills; it gets students on machines right away. Then we teach theory as things go along.”
The next session of classes for youth and adults will begin Jan. 7.
Registration is $15, but that will be returned at the completion of the classes.
Donations of sewing materials also are being accepted.
Those interested in joining the upcoming classes can call Carr at 814-525-5632.
For more information, visit Hope 4 Johnstown’s Facebook page.
