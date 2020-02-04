Greater Johnstown Water Authority is almost prepared to negotiate the purchase of the city’s sewer system from Johnstown City Council.
Liquidating assets, including the city’s sanitary sewer system, was one of the steps the council is considering as it faces an Oct. 28, 2021, deadline to leave Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities.
Looking ahead to negotiations for the city’s sewer system, Greater Johnstown Water Authority General Manager Mike Kerr said Johnstown sewer customers won’t have to worry about sewer fee rate increases if the authority takes ownership.
“If we were to negotiate a term to purchase the sewer system, we would offer a multi-year rate freeze for customers,” Kerr said. “We are not trying to unduly raise the rate.”
He said the authority has the staff and expertise to operate a sewer system – even one such as Johnstown’s with debt from an ongoing, state-mandated, region-wide remediation project to reduce flows to its collection facility.
“There is enough revenue generated from the current rate structure to pay the existing debt and future debt incurred through the remainder of the project,” Kerr said.
In the way of negotiations is the water authority’s charter. The document that defines the authority’s responsibilities does not include municipal sewer service. However, two of the authority’s three chartering members or owners voted in late January to change the charter to include sewer.
The water authority comprises three owners: the City of Johnstown, Westmont Borough and Southmont Borough. Negotiations for the sale of the city’s sewer system to the authority can’t move forward unless all three owners vote to amend the authority’s charter.
Kerr said Southmont Borough voted to change the charter, and Westmont Borough Council members voted unanimously to amend the charter during a meeting last Wednesday. But the change isn’t final until Johnstown City Council approves it, too.
A call made to Johnstown City Hall was not returned Monday. Council member and Deputy Mayor Marie Mock said she could not comment on whether the council plans to approve an amendment to the water authority’s charter.
Westmont Borough Council President Don Hall presented the amended charter as beneficial to Johnstown sewer customers – and also potentially opens the door for Westmont and Southmont boroughs to get out of the sewer business in the future.
“If the charter is amended, and if the water authority takes over the sewer lines in Johnstown, then it may be especially beneficial to consider that same kind of transaction, i.e., allowing the water authority to take over responsibility of sewer lines in Westmont. The upside of that is the borough would save money, meaning we’d save residents from increased taxes,” Hall said.
“You also would free Westmont Borough’s public works department to work on other issues aside from sewer repair.”
As Johnstown City Council considers shopping its sewer collection system to boost the city out of Act 47, Hall said he wouldn’t be surprised if the city asks for about $25 million, but the authority would negotiate that down, he said.
Hall said the authority would be a better buyer than a for-profit investor or utility.
“The downside for the city is when you sell the sewer system, you lose control. But when you sell to the water authority, the borough and the city are still owners of the water authority. It’s better than selling to a for-profit because a for-profit is looking – well, for profit,” Hall said, adding that the water authority would negotiate a freeze on fees for city customers.
On the topic of whether a charter change could mean subsequent deals to take over sewer responsibilities for municipalities, including Westmont and Southmont, Kerr declined to speculate.
“It’s a very difficult question to answer. Each municipality will come with different factors. It depends on what a municipality’s debt service and current rate structure is,” he said.
Even if the charter is changed, a deal with City Council is not certain.
“Over the next several months, we will either reach terms for the sale or not,” Kerr said. “Right now, it’s not a sure thing.”
