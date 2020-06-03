The proposed sale of the City of Johnstown’s sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority is scheduled to now close during the third week of August.
City Council is expected to take a final yes/no vote on the proposal during a special meeting on June 23.
If approved, other steps, including the making of a $2 million downpayment, would occur before the deal is complete. All total, GJWA would pay $24 million and assume $63 million in debt, while taking over all responsibility for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order the city entered to reduce flows to 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit or less by Dec. 31, 2022.
“I’m excited that things are rounding the bend here,” interim city manager John Trant Jr. said during an editorial board meeting with The Tribune-Democrat, conducted via Zoom, on Wednesday afternoon.
If all goes according to plan, the city would receive the $24 million in payments.
“The authority offered $2 million essentially as a downpayment after the purchase agreement would be signed and then the remainder of the proceeds would be paid to the city upon closing of the bond signing,” Greater Johnstown Water Authority resident manager Michael Kerr said.
The parties involved said the process has moved forward, even during the COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown, in order to create an opportunity for the GJWA to get a good deal on a bond if an opportunity arises.
“What we worry about is, with all the things going on in this world, markets react,” said Steve Goldfield, a public finance attorney who has worked on the proposed purchase. “We want, if the city approves this deal, to put the water authority in a position to access the market when the market is available. What we worry about is that if you wait too long and another round of COVID or something happens and rates either go up too high for this to work or the market actually becomes just way too volatile. Right now, it looks pretty good.
Part of the agreement calls for a three-year rate freeze at $55 per month for residential users.
Surcharges could be imposed on customers that fail to take steps necessary to bring their private lines into compliance with the remediation plan. Currently, just over 40% of customers have lines that passed a pressure test. From the time the sale closes, customers will have 12 months to complete their work, although a three-month extension will be available if a property owner enters an agreement to have the work done, but cannot get the construction completed within the year.
“We’ll give people a more-than-fair amount of time to come into compliance, but, after a set period of time, people will be surcharged for not meeting that compliance,” Kerr said.
Goldfield thinks incentives are in place to motivate customers to fix their lines, such as the city’s income-based grant program, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s low-interest loan program and City Council’s plan to modify the plumbing code to allow trench-less construction methods, as opposed to replacement work that often requires digging up basements.
“We hope it’s going to energize some movement,” Goldfield said.
More work might be needed, though, even with high compliance.
“It could be 100% of the lateral work done, and the city still may not be and JRA still might not be in compliance,” Goldfield said. “JRA may need to spend some money on kind of retention for wet-weather events. But we’ve got to get to the high 90s. And, if that doesn’t happen, you’re going to see rate increases. That’s what we’re telling the residents and that’s what the truth is. Sewage can’t get dumped into the streams. The state and the feds aren’t going to allow that.”
Overall, Kerr believes the authority can offer a focused attention on the sewer system and construction project that the city cannot necessarily provide.
“The water authority does have a much narrower focus than what the city does,” Kerr said. “The city has different departments and different unions that they have to watch over to make all of the wheels of the city spin. Whereas, with the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, our focus is operating a publicly owned municipal authority. A sewer collection system fits that bill perfectly. We have a very vested interest in the continued efficient operations of this system. Us being the water provider in the area, if another buyer was to purchase the system and the rates would continually go up, people would use less water, which results in us ultimately selling less water.” If the sale goes through, the water authority might ask the state to extend the consent order deadline, especially considering the recent impact of the pandemic.
“The authority is going to assume the consent order and that’s invaluable to the city because the city would have to enforce its way to compliance very, very quickly,” Goldfield said. “There’s a good chance with the COVID and with the amount of money that the city is spending and the progress it’s making that we’re all going to be visiting Harrisburg and getting some sort of extension to the DEP consent order.”
Selling the system would eliminate a revenue stream from the city.
“Maintaining this asset gives us little gain, if any, throughout the course of the year with the budget, based on how we can only really use it for repairs, upgrades, and any staffing we use to maintain and cash flow,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “It’s not like we have retained revenue that we can use out of this fee and out of this fund. It specifically goes back and helps us to reduce the fees for service. For us, it’s really a gain of that asset being turned into finances.”
Money from the proposed sale would be used primarily for addressing the city’s pension obligation that goes between $20 million and $25 million, depending on several factors, including the number of retirees collecting.
The goal would be to use the sewer sale money, over the years, in a way that would cover the city’s part of the pension obligation, while also still getting the portion contributed by the state. That would free up other money from taxes and fees to use elsewhere in the general fund.
“The bulk of the proceeds will be used to pay down the pension liability that has occurred,” said Deborah Grass, Johnstown’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities. “We’re still working with the actuaries on what that number would be. The volatility of the market is going to affect that pay down also.”
