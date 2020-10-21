Dressed in orange Wednesday to promote “Unity Day” as part of National Bullying Prevention Month, the students and faculty at Greater Johnstown School District were excited to share their message of kindness.
“We just wanted to do something positive in our district,” elementary Assistant Principal Kimberly Moore said.
The new approach to the age-old issue aims to prevent bullying by teaching students to be more compassionate and empathetic versus solely disciplining bad behavior.
Throughout October, students have been taught about spreading kindness, signed pledges and participated in activities to promote empathy.
Wednesday was the culmination of those activities.
Moore said unity trees were created at the elementary that featured compassionate messages from students, and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association lit the stone bridge in orange to support the efforts.
Immanuel Williams, a first-grade student at the school, said he’s enjoyed the month-long celebration.
His favorite aspects have been creating the leaves for the unity trees and learning how to include classmates more.
Williams said it’s “good to be kind” to one another.
At the middle school, Assistant Principal William Cacciotti said each week in the month, the students have been participating in different challenges.
For instance, this week, students were asked to let a fellow classmate move ahead of them while in line, and his school has a version of the unity tree as well.
“Bullying has kind of a negative connotation,” Cacciotti said.
“You’re teaching kindness now; you’re rewarding kindness.”
Students seen sharing acts of kindness are usually given “Trojan Bucks,” which is a positive behavior system in the district that can then be exchanged for various rewards.
During the month, those have been converted to “Be Kind Bucks” to align with the message of the bullying prevention month.
“It’s more than just changing the profile picture orange,” high school Assistant Principal Kurt Hoffman said. “It’s shifting the lens.”
One of the projects planned at his school is to line the main hallway with a unity change of green and orange pieces of paper that students and staff have written kind messages on.
Hoffman said there’s been a large social media push to spread the positive communications, support what makes everyone uniquely themselves and the bullying prevention efforts line up well with values already held in the district.
The trio agreed that this approach has been more effective than previous attempts at combating bullying and they see it as a good method moving forward.
Hoffman cited a “significant decrease” in suspendable offenses seen at the high school since instituting positive behavior curriculum.
“One of our most important responsibilities, as school leaders, is creating an environment where students feel safe and supported by their teachers as well as their peers,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
“When students are worried about being bullied they have more negative emotions and that makes it harder for their brain to process information and learn. Unity Day is a wonderful opportunity for everyone connected to our schools to get together to support our district culture and healthy school climate we all strive to achieve.”
Cacciotti added that the whole administrative team is on board with this approach and is moving in the same direction and that helps.
