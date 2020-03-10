The Greater Johnstown school board added and approved an item to the agenda Tuesday for business manager Eric Kocsis and board President Eugene Pentz to move forward with an investigation into refinancing bonds the district holds.
“All we’re trying to do is lower our existing debt service payments and lower our principle and interest on that,” Kocsis said.
During the committee meeting, which took place directly before the board meeting, Alisha Henry, a managing director with PNC Bank, presented to the board about Johnstown possibly saving more than $1 million by moving forward.
That’s if the district refinances its 2011 and 2015 bond series.
But the savings is based on current market rates and subject to change.
Henry added that the estimates she provided were conservative, because “the minute that the coronavirus isn’t a fear any longer,” PNC’s interest rates would correct themselves “a little bit.”
This August the 2015 bond series is callable and tax-exempt, Kocsis explained after the meeting.
He said if the board chose to pursue that option, it could mean a savings of around $500,000.
The 2011 bond series isn’t callable and tax-exempt until August 2021, but Henry told the board that rates are so low right now, they may want to consider the taxable option.
By calling that bonds series early, the district could save about $850,000, according to Kocsis.
“This is great,” Pentz said about the opportunity.
Henry told the board that her and Kocsis have been in talks about refinancing for a few years, but right now the timing is right.
That’s because the market for bonds is surprisingly low, she said.
“It’s a great time to seize this opportunity,” Henry said.
The money saved by the board would be used for a future debt service spike.
Kocsis said in 2027 the district is expecting an increase in debt service payment by $700,000 because PlanCon money from the state will run out.
“We’re trying to narrow that gap,” Kocsis said.
Pentz described the situation as refinancing a house, which Kocsis said was a perfect summarization.
The motion approved by the board just allowed Kocsis to gather documents to present to PNC so the district can see if refinancing is a good option.
Even if the district decided not to refinance both bonds it will refinance the 2015 bond series because it will be tax-exempt this year, according to Kocsis.
