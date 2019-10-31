A $16.5 million general fund budget – with no tax increases and an approximately $600,000 deficit that will need to be funded, possibly from reserves – was accepted on first read by Johnstown City Council on Wednesday.
Workshops were also scheduled to finalize details before the plan needs to be formally approved – via a second read vote – by Dec. 31.
“I think I’m very comfortable with the budget so far,” said Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities. “Obviously, we never like to see them use their unrestricted fund balance, luckily they do have it available. Unfortunately, in, the future, you might not have that same situation, so we worry a little about using an unrestricted fund balance. But I haven’t really done a complete analysis yet. It’s due Nov. 15. We’ll do a couple of these workshops and see how it goes.”
Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich voted to approve the first read. Ricky Britt and Jack Williams were absent. Charlene Stanton voted in opposition.
“I know I don’t feel comfortable voting for something that’s just been put in front of me,” Stanton said.
While the budget has a $600,000 shortfall, Grass, Finance Director Robert Ritter and City Manager George Hayfield pointed to the fact the 2019 plan had an estimated $450,000 deficit, but that the city is on pace to actually end the year $200,000 to the good due to lower expenses across the departments and some positions being vacant for part of the time.
Johnstown ended 2018 with approximately $1.5 million in reserves. That number could increase to about $1.7 million if the projected $200,000 surplus comes to fruition.
“I think it’s in pretty good shape,” Ritter said. “It would be nice not to be showing the $600,000 deficit. We have to get there for exiting Act 47. I think the way things are looking I think we should be able to accomplish that over the next couple years.”
Hayfield said there could be an influx of money if the city sells its sewer system lines, possibly to Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which is in negotiations.
“A lot will change probably in the first quarter of next year with the sale of the sewage collection system,” Hayfield said.
“That will change things in the overall budget because that frees up roughly $2 million in the budget. That decreases our overall expenses by $2 million in the budget.”
The proposed budget is $2 million more than the 2019 financial plan, although that is mostly attributable to parking, recreation, debt service and pension now being included in the category for bookkeeping purposes.
Other notes on the budget include:
• 107 full-time employees
• health insurance is projected to increase 7% to $2.5 million, including $1.2 million for retirees
• a $3.6 million pension contribution
• combined wages of $5.6 million, a 2% increase
• 2020 debt position – $11.4 million/2020 debt position with sewer project $60 million.
