Johnstown’s NAACP branch will hold a pair of short two-hour events on Sunday that organizers hope will inspire local citizens to make community engagement and interaction with the city’s police force a regular part of their lives for a long time to come.
The day-of-action get-togethers will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Central Park in downtown and the Elks Flood City Lodge, 650 Horner St.
At both locations, individuals will be encouraged to write messages that will be sent to the Johnstown Police Department.
NAACP membership and voter registration forms will be available. And anybody interested will be able to sign a “Justice for George Floyd” petition, in reference to the unarmed black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee onto his neck for several minutes, leading to protests – and, in places, rioting – across the nation.
NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw talked about the importance of using the Floyd incident as motivation for long-term change, as opposed to just immediate protests.
“We go into campaigns, we don’t go into ‘Let’s just march and then next week we all go about our business,’ ” Cashaw said.
Attendees will be provided information, but discouraged from gathering together for extended periods of time due to guidelines concerning crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t want to build up a crowd in the park or at Flood City Lodge, Elks,” Cashaw said.
“We’re asking them to leave and make room for the next folks coming in. That way, it cuts back on a problem with social distancing. We’re not going to be giving long speeches. Folks watch the news. They know the why.”
The letters will be mailed to JPD Chief Robert Johnson.
“We’re asking them to focus the letters on police reform,” Cashaw said. “I’m asking them to work on deescalation of deadly force and work on bias reduction in our police force, to have it as part of their regiment every day to do something with understanding multicultural communities. That’s what our Johnstown community is.”
The petition comes from the national NAACP.
It reads: “Demand appointment of an independent special prosecutor to lead the federal government’s full and impartial investigation of the murder of George Floyd.
“Demand reinstitution by the Department of Justice of consent decrees on police departments and municipal governments across this country that have demonstrated patterns of racism towards and mistreatment of people of color.
“Demand sweeping police reform – federal legislation mandating a zero-tolerance approach in penalizing and/or prosecuting police officers who kill unarmed, non-violent, and non-resisting individuals in an arrest.”.
