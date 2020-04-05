A handwritten holy Torah is the bedrock of a Jewish congregation.
But a scroll, which consists of five books – Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy – can be expensive, often costing thousands of dollars.
So, when Gettysburg College’s Hillel International chapter wanted to acquire a Torah, the organization looked to the Beth Sholom Congregation of Johnstown for assistance. The local synagogue has agreed to donate one of its scrolls to the school’s organization that promotes Jewish campus life.
“We’re very fortunate and blessed to have a surplus of many extra scrolls of the law, many extra scrolls of scripture, much more than we need,” Beth Sholom Rabbi Irvin Brandwein said.
“Normally, a congregation only needs two or three. And we have about 16 or 17 of them because our temple is a result of an amalgamation, a merger of several different synagogues, so we have inherited all these scrolls.
“We just feel blessed and fortunate to be able to loan one to the college in Gettysburg. They need one and want one. And we’re in a position to make that gift to them. It just makes us feel very fortunate and blessed that we can do that.”
Barry Rudel, curator of the Johnstown Jewish Museum, said the “recent donation adds new meaning to Johnstown’s Jewish community’s longstanding commitment and desire to address needs and to help others.”
The Torah will be used by the 100 or so students in the Gettysburg College Hillel.
“The students have found that it’s something that’s really significant and is really going to deepen our Jewish life on campus and also kind of the outreach that we’re able to do to the rest of the college community and beyond,” said Kristin Largen, the college’s associate dean of religious and spiritual life and college chaplain.
The scroll will be central to religious services and education in Gettysburg’s Jewish community.
“I am very enthusiastic, because the guiding principle in Jewish life are the first five books of Moses,” Larry Rosenberg, president of the Beth Sholom congregation, said.
“That’s the Torah. If you take the Christian religion, it’s the same five books of Moses. But we base our life on that. So when we’re passing the Torah to somebody, we are passing our tradition to somebody else. And we’re very proud of that. … We’re enabling this group at Gettysburg College to partake in it. We’re giving it to them to continue Jewish tradition. That’s why we’re doing it.”
Beth Sholom and the Gettysburg College Hillel originally planned to transfer the Torah sometime in April. But that ceremony has been put off indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is for the students to have the scroll in time for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in September.
