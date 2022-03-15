JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Just like millions of fellow Americans, F. Patrick Petrell was shocked last month when Russian forces crossed into Ukraine.
And soon that shock turned to anger.
It has been years since the retired Petrell worked as an Army intelligence officer, but the Rotary Club of Johnstown treasurer is finding ways to help Ukraine anyway.
The 45-member humanitarian organization is raising money for United Kingdom-based ShelterBox, a disaster relief charity that packs tents and other supplies that are needed to support people left homeless by catastrophes and military conflicts.
“With the crisis in Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have become homeless, and Johnstowners have an opportunity to assist,” Petrell said. “This is something we all can do to help.”
Rotary International has supported ShelterBox since 2000, and the Johnstown club has followed suit for years by raising money for Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Texas and Haiti, he said. The company has built a track record of success, as well as a four-star rating from the nonprofit review site Charity Navigator, including top marks for transparency.
“The great thing about ShelterBox is that, instead of what you raise going into some big pool of money, you can point to what you gave – whether it’s one box or two or more,” Petrell said.
The boxes are customized to fit the needs of the particular disaster and the environment around them. Each one includes a weather-resistant dome tent large enough for a family, as well as mattresses, room dividers and other items to make living in large group conditions more comfortable.
In a release to media, ShelterBox President Kerri Murray said the group has already deployed a response team to eastern Europe to evaluate the needs of the millions of people who fled for safety or were displaced by damage caused in the Ukraine attacks.
“The team from ShelterBox includes highly trained security, safety and logistics personnel, who will coordinate with other humanitarian agencies to understand the gaps in emergency shelter and what are the household aid items that will be needed over the weeks and months to come,” Murray said.
According to United Nations officials, more than 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, many of them crossing over into Poland.
Unlike in Haiti, where goods such as mosquito nets were most needed, heavy blankets and other supplies to keep people warm might be needed for this crisis, Petrell said.
“That’s one of the great things – that these boxes are customizable,” he said, noting that even the heavy-duty containers are able to be reused.
For a family of refugees, the weatherproof box enables needy people to store belongings and move them when necessary, said Petrell, a Pittsburgh native whose wife, Michelle, also serves as a Rotary Club member.
The Johnstown group isn’t waiting for details on where specifically the boxes would be deployed or which exact items each will include. Given the immediate needs in eastern Europe, they are already getting a jump-start on fundraising in the Johnstown area to raise money for at least one box, Petrell said.
The group plans to reach out to its high school-level branch, the Greater Johnstown Interact Club, to help raise funds, too, he said.
One box often costs $1,000, Petrell said.
To support the local fund drive, checks can be sent to the Rotary Club of Johnstown at P.O. Box 42, Johnstown, Pa. 15907 with “ShelterBox Ukraine” on the memo line.
To donate online, visit rotary-club-of-johnstown.square.site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.