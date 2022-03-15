Donations for Ukranian homeless

The Rotary Club of Johnstown and Interact Club at Greater Johnstown High School are collecting money for ShelterBox, a humanitarian aid group that will be getting supplies to Ukranians forced to flee their country in recent weeks.

To donate locally:

Online: https://rotary-club-of-johnstown.square.site/

By mail:

Mail to Rotary Club of Johnstown, PO Box 42, Johnstown, Pa 15907

Check can be sent to Rotary Club of Johnstown with "ShelterBox Ukraine" on the memo line.