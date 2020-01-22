A Johnstown man will head to trial for allegedly stealing a woman’s Jeep, attempting to carjack another vehicle and also injuring a police officer who attempted to arrest him.
John E. Hoffman, 52, of the 300 block of Waterfall Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal compliant, Ferndale police said they approached Hoffman on Jan. 10 about an illegally parked Jeep along Quaker Avenue. Hoffman told police it was his vehicle, but investigation later showed it belonged to the woman who had reported it stolen.
After being questioned at the scene, Hoffman reportedly told an officer he had a knife in his back pocket. He appeared to be under the influence of something and seemed nervous, police said.
Hoffman was told not to put his hand into his pocket, but kept reaching behind his back.
Hoffman scuffled with the officer, who injured a finger, before running into the woods. He was then seen in the 1500 block of Ferndale Avenue attempting to get into several vehicles that drove passed, the complaint said.
One motorist told police that Hoffman flagged her down and said he needed to go to the hospital.
She said that Hoffman “attempted to open her car door several times” but she sped away.
Hoffman was picked up a day later at a Richland Town Centre business. He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Hoffman is being held in Cambria County Prison.
