JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Recent Wisconsin transplant Peter Calderwood has been exploring area offerings ever since moving to town earlier this year.
Saturday was no different for he and his pooch, Janice.
The pair stopped by the Better Block party – hosted by Gallery on Gazebo – to chat with other visitors and have a fetch in the pop-up dog park.
"I just wanted to see what was going on," Calderwood said.
He heard about the Better Block event because he's on an email list for Gallery.
"It looks promising," Calderwood said of the party.
The newcomer added that it's great to see the downtown area being revitalized.
Gazebo Place was shut down on Saturday for residents and visitors alike to stroll past the shops and peruse the wares of vendors on the street during the happening.
"That's what it's all about – getting people into the central business area," gallery director Rosemary Pawlowski said.
The pop-up dog park is part of that effort.
The Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors were promoting the possibility of a permanent park on Washington Street.
"We're working to improve and draw people downtown," CEO Della Csehoski said.
Barry Gallagher, who works with the group, added that studies have shown younger residents that move into urban areas often have pets and request such facilities.
Cambria Somerset realtors has worked with the city of Johnstown to identify the municipal-owned Washinton Street section between Franklin and Clinton Streets.
At this time the group is fundraising for fencing and other materials needed to establish the dog park.
Grace and Hannah Bailey, owners of Some Crafty Sisters, were one of several vendors at the party and were happy to have a spot to share their talents.
"We're excited to do it and excited there's a craft event downtown," Grace Bailey said.
She and her sister were selling decorated bottles, paintings and several other items.
Chameleon Bookstore owner Mike Messina sat outside his shop and surveyed the crowd with a smile on his face.
"This is the future," he said.
Messina is an avid supporter of Johnstown restoration and local cultural events.
"We love to see it," he said.
Blairsville residents Carmen Walker and Bella Janocha stopped by the party to support their friend Taniyia Herndon, who owns Every Tiny Detail.
Walker said she thought it was cool to see everyone come together for Better Block but her favorite part was the food.
Herndon, who was selling her dairy-free and egg-free cheesecakes, was also pleased by the party.
"I think we really need this in Johnstown – for people to come out and support small businesses," she said.
