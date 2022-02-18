JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Years ago, Renae Billow would go to the Pennsylvania State Capitol to see her grandfather, Andrew Billow Jr., who served the 72nd Legislative District from 1987 until 1992.
She now hopes to return to the same chamber, but this time as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
On Friday, Billow, a Republican from Johnstown, formally announced her candidacy in the 2022 race for the 72nd seat.
“I always admired my grandfather when he was campaigning and running for office,” Billow said. “I would help him. I remember being at the polls, handing out information.
'When I went to the Capitol for the first time, walking in there, I just remember being in awe, looking at the beauty of the building. I did watch him in session a few times, sitting in the balcony. And I always thought that it was pretty interesting the difference that he was able to make in our state and in his local district with the different regulations or bills that he was trying to bring to our area. I’ve always carried that with me.”
The recent redistricting process, which could be challenged in court, drew Johnstown back into the 72nd District. The city is currently in the 71st.
“The timing seems to be right for my run,” Billow said.
Billow described herself as a “conservative.”
“I am a Catholic who believes in pro-life and protecting our rights, such as our right to bear arms, our freedom of speech, right to religion,” Billow said. “I’m inspired by those values of mine that will help me to work with those in the area to make some changes.”
Billow is a marketing specialist for Community LIFE, a program designed to meet the healthcare needs of seniors.
“Currently, in my position, I work with senior citizens, and I would like to really continue to work with the elderly population in getting them the services that they need in order to maintain their independence and continue to live in their own homes,” Billow said.
Billow graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh.
She worked in her family’s Billow's Park Bowling Lane in the city’s West End neighborhood.
“That just really helped to show me what small business is all about, and what it takes to run a small business, and working together with family,” Billow said. “I think that that has really helped my work ethic.”
