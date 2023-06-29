The Johnstown Reed Band has announced its summer concerts dates.
Performance are 7 p.m. July 6, 20, 27 and Aug. 3 in the gazebo in Central Park, downtown Johnstown; July 13 at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; and Aug. 6 at Richland Towers, 343 Theater Drive, Johnstown.
The Johnstown Reed Band, under the leadership of Dennis Emert and Michael Bodolosky, is a professional concert band that was first organized in October 1883. It is the oldest performing musical group consistently playing in Johnstown.
Members include music professionals, music educators and high school and college students.
The band plays a mixture of show tunes, popular music, marches and musical standards.
There is no fee to attend, but donations will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.