It’s moving day for the Cambria Regional Chamber.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the business promotion organization will be relocating from its current office on Market Street, in downtown Johnstown, to just a few blocks away inside the 416 Main St. complex.
And, in the process, it will become the latest tenant to move into the historic structure – formerly known as Lincoln Center – that the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority purchased during a 2017 judicial sale. JRA, Beyond/Hello, Coal Tubin’, Camille’s House of Styles Boutique and Johnstown Paper Co. already occupy space.
“It seemed like a neat revitalization of that building,” said Amy Bradley, the chamber’s president and CEO. “The one day we just kind of toured through it with (JRA Executive Director) Melissa Komar and liked what was going on there and the fact that it has such as a neat history. Obviously, as a chamber, we’re focused on the entire region, not just downtown Johnstown. But a lot of what does take place in the downtown kind of seems to center around Main Street and the Central Park area. It will just be nice to be closer to all of that and be able to kind of participate more directly.”
Soon, on Aug. 28, the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau is scheduled to return to the 416 Main St. building where its headquarters was previously located.
“We’re excited to be moving back, and see such a substantial building be renovated and put back into use and to be occupied by the businesses and organizations that are going to be in there,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of the CVB, which currently operates out of a headquarters on Roosevelt Boulevard.
“We feel that there’s a lot of good energy that’s been developing again in the downtown. We’re looking forward to being a part of that.”
The move will begin a busy week for the chamber, which will host its Chamber Foundation Annual Golf Classic at Ligonier Country Club on Thursday and Connect with Congress on Friday inside the Holiday Inn – Downtown.
“Lot’s going on, but it’s all good stuff,” Bradley said.
Then, later this month, the chamber will hold its Lessons in Leadership event on Aug. 27 and State of the Commonwealth Address on Aug. 29.
Mike Sullivan, a two-time Stanley Cup champion coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is scheduled to be the guest during the Lessons in Leadership reception at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
“We’re super excited about that,” Bradley said. “He played hockey with my husband (John Bradley) in college. It’s really nice of him to come. I told him how great Johnstown is, and how much we love our Penguins and how excited people would be to meet him.”
