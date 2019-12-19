Almost $1.4 million in federal money has been added to the project to build a connector road between Iron Street and the proposed 115-acre Johnstown Urban Industrial Park, located on Bethlehem Steel's former Rosedale/Lower Ore Yard and Matterhorn Tracts.
The $1,396,497 was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission.
“By investing nearly $1.4 million in our community, this Appalachian Regional Commission grant will support critical infrastructure updates, as well as create jobs and expand economic opportunities in Johnstown and across the region,” U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, said. “This is great news for Johnstown and I am encouraged by the immense potential of this project.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, added: “The Johnstown Connector Street project has the potential to create nearly 400 new jobs. The grant will cover 100% of project costs and contribute to utilizing the more than 100 acres available in the Urban Industrial Park, which has great potential for development and bringing additional jobs to the area.”
Funding was awarded to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property. JRA had already received a $2.7 million Multimodal Transportation Fund grant from the state for the road.
The goal is to build a modern road, replacing the current gravel and dirt path, thereby enabling access to the land where an industrial park is planned.
“The funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission coupled with the multimodal grant that we received in February from Gov. (Tom) Wolf will ensure the success of this project,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “It is a true example of collaboration by way of local, state and federal funding.”
