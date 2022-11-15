JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority is considering implementing a new rate structure for sewage service that would significantly increase the monthly price for nonresidential customers.
Costs for residential users would go up, too.
No final plan has been adopted yet.
JRA is soliciting feedback from customers regarding the proposed changes.
“I think in fairness, too, it should be noted that there has not been an increase since 2014 (even with) just the inflation rates and the overall cost and everything, but we have not raised any rates, any of these categories, none of them have been raised for the last eight years,” JRA Chairman Msgr. Raymond Balta said during the board’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Three proposals were formulated by the civil engineering firm of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. But one identified as “option 2” has already been included in JRA’s draft budget for 2023.
“That was based on the meetings with HRG and the staff,” Melissa Komar, the authority’s executive director, said. “We felt that met our trust indenture in the most positive way financially.”
JRA uses multiple rate categories that differentiate among customers whose properties have met the pressure-testing requirements as part of the effort to bring the authority’s entire system into compliance with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection order and those that have not done so yet.
The current monthly rates are: residential watertight ($17 per equivalent dwelling unit), nonresidential watertight ($6), residential non-watertight ($27) and nonresidential non-watertight ($9).
Under “option 2,” residential watertight would increase to $19 in 2023 and remain at that rate through 2028. Residential non-watertight would increase to $32. Nonresidential watertight would got up to $9 next year and then $14.25 in 2028. Nonresidential non-watertight would be $14 from 2023 through 2027 and then $24 beginning in 2028.
Balta said the goal is to have a system that is “fair to all of the customers,” noting that property-owners with non-watertight systems would be the ones responsible if JRA ever faces fines for not meeting the DEP’s flow requirements.
Adrienne Vicari, from HRG, described JRA’s current discrepancy between residential and nonresidential as “not standard in the industry.”
“Option 3” would be to have full rate leveling of costs between residential and nonresidential. That proposal would have all watertight properties pay $15 per month from 2023 through 2028, while the rate for non-watertight would be $25.
“I would say that actually is more typical in terms of having the nonresidential customers either pay the same rate as residential or, in some cases, they’re actually paying more than residential,” Vicari said.
HRG’s study looked at projected expenses and legal requirements going forward with “option 2” being favored.
Rate increases would be designed to help the authority cover expenses, such as maintenance, upgrades, payroll and administrative costs, while establishing the legally required 110% of coverage on its maximum annual debt service.
“In doing so, we arrived at rates that call for a more significant increase to your nonresidential customer class,” Vicari said. “So, as part of that, we’re kind of suggesting for some rate transitioning to occur. Where do we want to be at in year 2028 and then how do we work towards that over the next five years? That gives your nonresidential customers the opportunity to kind of budget and plan ahead, so that you’re avoiding rate shock.”
Proposed “option 1” would see gradual increases:
• residential watertight: $17 (2022), $17.25 (2026), $17.50 (2028)
• nonresidential watertight: $6 (2022), $9 (2023), $10.50 (2026), $13 (2028)
• residential non-watertight: $27 (2022), $29 (2026), $31 (2028)
• nonresidential non-watertight: $9 (2022), $14 (2023), $17 (2026), $22 (2028).
