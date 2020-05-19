Johnstown Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved contributing $66,000 to the City of Johnstown’s planned demolition of the Conrad Building, pending finalization of a formal contract between the two entities.
The money would be provided as a reimbursement after the razing is completed.
“The city is falling approximately $66,000 short of the money they need to demolish that building,” JRA board member Jack Babich said during a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. “I believe it’s a hazard in many ways, to many people and to many things. But I don’t think that the JRA should just hand over a check for $66,000 to demolish something that we don’t know if that will cover the cost or not.”
Last week, Johnstown City Council voted to pursue $200,000 in state grant funding for demolition of the historic – but severely blighted – structure, located at 303 Franklin St. in downtown. If financing is secured and a complete plan for demolition is developed, the city would purchase the building for $1.
JRA Chairman Msgr. Raymond Balta emphasized the fact the JRA would be providing financial assistance, not signing on as a partner in any project.
“We don’t want to own the property,” Balta said. “We don’t want any further obligations of putting in parks or playgrounds or anything else. We don’t accept any more obligations. And we’re only reimbursing the city with their contract. This is the city that’s doing this. If something arises, we are not part of this contract, okay. If this building goes two-thirds of the way down and then they find there’s going to be a $100,000 overrun, we have no liability, no responsibility in this thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.