JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The city of Johnstown has received $100,000 in new funding through the Emergency Training Center Capital Grants program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
This program provides financial assistance to emergency service training providers, such as county-owned facilities, community colleges and municipal or fire department-owned facilities to establish or modernize facilities that house ambulances, firefighting equipment and rescue vehicles.
It can also be used to acquire or renovate structures that house those items, and for repair or purchase of first responder training equipment.
Johnstown was one of five recipients of this year’s grants that totaled $447,251.
