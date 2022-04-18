After 60 years, the Johnstown RC Club is still going strong, members say, and celebrated the six-decade anniversary with a banquet at the end of March.
“It’s a nice group,” longtime member Roger Luther said.
The club has 36 members that fly a variety of aircraft from electric, gasoline-powered, control-line and free-flight model airplanes from all eras to drones and helicopters.
To commemorate the banquet, Academy of Model Aeronautics Vice President Mark Radcliff spoke to the group.
He’s responsible for all AMA activities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, and presented club President Sam Kaplitz with an award for the anniversary and a new wind sock for the group’s flying field to commemorate their anniversary.
Johnstown RC was formed in 1962 and charted by the AMA in Richland Township.
Early members were Caleb and Don Butler, Bill Botteicher, Paul Yuhas, Bob Berky, Jim Patterson and Bill Hensel.
The club would meet in Caleb Butler’s basement at an old picnic table and dues usually went toward coffee and doughnuts for the gatherings.
Now, members meet the first Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in venues announced in the organization’s newsletter and on its website.
During the winter months, gatherings are indoors, while warmer weather allows for meeting at an airfield near the Windber Country Club on Saddle Club Road.
This is the sixth field the organization has had in the past 50 years.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate to have this spot out there,” Kaplitz said.
Kaplitz has been involved since the 1980s after seeing the Johnstown RC members at the Richland Mall during a show.
He said it was a good fit because he had an interest in model cars already.
Most of the members have joined within the past 20 to 30 years, such as Luther, who first began flying in the mid-1990s.
“I always had an interest in this,” Luther said. “It’s a thrill.”
Throughout the years, the membership has varied from as few as around 30 to as many as 50, Luther said, and at this time, Johnstown RC is trying to get younger individuals involved in the activity.
He and Kaplitz recognized the 60-year milestone and were glad the group has lasted that long because it provides an enjoyable activity for those involved.
“It’s a way of getting away,” Luther said.
Anyone interested can visit the airfield to watch the members fly and after some mentoring, try out the hobby.
Typically, the club flies between May and November, although weather is a large factor in that.
They also have cookouts on Sundays during the summer months.
Kaplitz and Luther spoke highly about flying the model airplanes and the reasonable cost of entry – unless there’s a wreck.
“You can take it anywhere you want to go,” Kaplitz said. “But, you have to start off small.”
They said the members are more than willing to mentor those interested in entering the hobby.
For more information, visit Johnstownrc.org or contact Kaplitz at 814-442-8235 or Luther at 814-266-2630.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
