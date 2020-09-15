More than half of Johnstown residents and business owners with properties that connect to the city’s sewer collection lines will soon receive letters informing them about requirements concerning their private laterals now that Greater Johnstown Water Authority has taken ownership of the system.
The main point, as emphasized by GJWA resident manager Michael Kerr, is that most owners will have approximately a year and a half to make sure their lines can pass a pressure test, holding 5 pounds per square inch for a period of 15 minutes.
A $25 monthly surcharge will be imposed, beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, for customers who do not comply. However, if a property owner can show proof that a contract for the work has been entered, then a three-month extension, until March 31, 2022, will be granted.
Properties must pass a pressure test – to ensure lines are watertight – in accordance with a consent order reached between the city and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to eliminate overflows by Dec. 31, 2022.
GJWA inherited the consent agreement requirements when the sale of the sewer system officially closed earlier this month.
“One of the main hopes is that we can really stabilize the attempt to get in compliance with the consent order,” Kerr said.
Customers whose lines have already been certified will not receive the notification letter.
They have no further work that needs to be done.
Approximately 46% of Johnstown customers’ properties have passed a pressure test after years of the city running the program. Kerr thinks the surcharge, which would increase to $50 per month on Jan. 1, 2023, will provide incentive for the remainder to do the necessary work.
Funding for the private lateral work is available from the city and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
“The hope is that the application of the surcharge will get the work done,” Kerr said.
“There are going to be options between the city’s grant money that is income-based and the redevelopment authority loan.”
Kerr said the average cost for work in the city has been around $3,300. However, due to a policy change by City Council, property owners can now use pipe bursting and slip lining, as opposed to the past when pipes needed to be replaced, which often necessitated digging up basements. Kerr hopes the less-invasive processes will help lower the costs.
