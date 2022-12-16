JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From her hometown of Johnstown to Pittsburgh and then New York City, Frances Hasselbein blazed a path of leadership and community dedication.
But on Dec. 11, her journey came to an end when the 107-year-old woman passed away at her Easton home.
Hesselbein was the former CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, CEO of the Frances Hesselbein Leadership Institute and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.
She was born in Johnstown in 1915.
"Growing up in Johnstown prepared me for the life I would live later, including speaking and traveling to 62 countries in the world," Hesselbein told The Tribune-Democrat in 2018. "So, Johnstown prepared me for the wider world."
The city native is known for her many accomplishments in the leadership sphere and held several prestigious appointments during her lifetime.
She started off as a volunteer troop leader locally in 1960 before rising through the ranks and being asked to apply for the CEO position in 1976.
Hesselbein is credited with "diversifying and modernizing what was then a struggling organization," according to The Tribune-Democrat article.
"Frances Hesselbein was an iconic leader, a gentle force, and an amazing person," Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania CEO Patricia A. Burkart said. "She loved Girl Scouts and she loved people. Frances was a troop leader, the executive director for the Johnstown-based Girl Scouts of Talus Rock Council, and then eventually, the CEO for Girl Scouts of the USA. When Girl Scouts of Talus Rock merged with four other western Pennsylvania Girl Scout councils in 2008, Frances was the keynote speaker for the council meeting where the merger was voted upon. Her speech was incredible and focused on leadership and integrity.
"Her life focus seemed to be on leading – leading girls, leading a non-profit focused on emphasizing shared social responsibilities and leading the national Girl Scout organization. In her life, she accomplished so much and demonstrated what it meant to serve."
The local United Way also asked in the 1970s for her to chair the chapter's annual fund drive – a first for a woman in all chapters across the globe, Hesselbein said.
A University of Pittsburgh memorial states that the "former CEO of Girl Scouts said her guiding motto was 'to serve is to live,' as she believed that the bottom line was measured not in dollars and cents but in changed lives."
"Frances' actions and example shaped generations of leaders at a time when smart and sensible governance has never been more critical," Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in the article. "And her personal credo — to serve is to live — infused her every step.
"At the University of Pittsburgh, we are honored to do our part to continue sharing her story and legacy through initiatives like the Hesselbein Global Academy for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement and the Hesselbein Lecture Series. She was a beloved member of our university community, and I extend my deepest condolences to her family and many loved ones during this difficult time."
During the early 1930s, she attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Hesselbein was celebrated by the post-secondary institution in 2001 with an honorary doctoral degree, a university medallion as a distinguished alumna, and was inducted into the inaugural group of preeminent alumni called Legacy Laureates.
In 2009, Pitt established the Hesselbein Global Academy for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement "to honor her and advance her life's work" and in 2017, the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs launched the Frances Hesselbein Leadership Forum – formerly the Frances Hesselbein Leadership Institute.
"Frances Hesselbein's legacy is profound and will persist in the lives of the people and organizations she impacted throughout her long and meaningful career," Pitt's Vice Provost for student affairs Kenyon R. Bonner said in a statement. "Her philosophy of service and leadership conveys a deep understanding of humanity, a spirit of selflessness and a devotion to people. I am grateful for her vision and investment in future leaders around the world through the University of Pittsburgh's Hesselbein Global Academy, which Pitt had the honor of hosting with Frances for 14 years."
