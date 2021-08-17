JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s population dropped by 12.2% for the second decade in a row.
The city went from 20,978 in 2010 to 18,411 in 2020, according to information released by the U.S. Census Bureau in recent days. The loss follows a drop from 23,906 to 20,978 during the 2000s.
It remains one of the fastest shrinking municipalities in Pennsylvania, losing people – through death and exodus – for a full century after a peak of 67,327 in the 1920 count. The city’s population was last under 20,000 in the 1880 Census when only 8,380 lived in what was then a borough before it merged with Millville, Prospect, Cambria, Conemaugh, Woodvale and Grubbtown.
But the back-to-back losses of 12.2% are actually the slowest rates of decline since the population contracted by 5.2% in the 1950s.
“It is what it is today,” Johnstown interim City Manager Dan Penatzer said. “I think all of our interest should be in turning that trend around.”
Penatzer said the city needs to work on retaining young adults and bringing in new residents with “projects that lead to jobs, education or recreation, the overall business environment, our Main Street, things like that.”
Johnstown is also in bad economic shape, being ranked – at one point – as the seventh poorest city in the United States by 24/7 Wall Street.
Approximately 38% of residents live in poverty.
The median household income for 2015-2019 was $24,561 in 2019 dollars, per information at census.gov.
The city’s unemployment rate was 7.4% in June, two percent higher than the nation.
“It’s unfortunate that there’s such a large population living in poverty,” Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said. “I think we need to look for ways to help people work out of that and get out of that. But I think we also need to invite people into the city to reconsider living in the city itself. I think there’s a lot of talk around that and hopefully some action around creating apartments and attracting people through some new housing alternatives.”
Regarding economic development, William Polacek, CEO and president of JWF Industries, said, “We have to incentivize companies to hire people that are in poverty to get them out of poverty, we have to have family sustaining wages, so that the incentive of someone coming off of welfare is that you’re better off working than to be on welfare.”
Efforts are underway to promote the city as a place for outdoor recreation with an improving downtown and groups, including Vision Together 2025, that collaborate on projects.
“I’ve been all across the state talking to senators, congressmen,” Polacek said. “I talked to the governor. … We’re getting a lot of feedback that what they see Johnstown doing with everybody working together and doing it very purposefully with a plan is something they don’t see in very many communities. That’s our best way to move forward.”
Polacek added: “If you don’t like the population decline, if you don’t like what you think the community’s doing, then get involved and help make changes. It’s going to take a village to turn this around, and we’re bound and determined to do it.”
