JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mark your calendars, polka lovers, because Johnstown PolkaFest is back.
The event will be held June 3 through 5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown. The 2022 festival will return to its three-day format after a two-day event was held in 2021.
Visit Johnstown, the event organizer, also announced that Peoples Natural Gas Park will continue to host PolkaFest for the foreseeable future.
Issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic led to last year’s venue change from St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Cambria City.
Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, said St. Mary’s opted not to host the festival this year.
“St. Mary’s has been a wonderful partner, title sponsor and host site of PolkaFest since 2008,” Rager said. “We appreciate the longtime partnership with St. Mary’s and all the hard work of the church’s volunteers to make and serve delicious food and extend wonderful hospitality to thousands of visitors each year.
“Fortunately, Peoples Natural Gas Park can accommodate our event and will enable us to continue hosting one of the country’s top polka festivals in Johnstown.”
PolkaFest features the country’s best bands, as well as local and regional favorites. The lineup regularly consists of bands and musicians who have been nominated for or won Grammy Awards.
Johnstown’s PolkaFest is one of only a few to combine Polish and Slovenian polka styles at one festival, a format that has proven to be successful for more than 23 years. It also features other polka styles, including German, country and rock.
A full schedule of bands for this year’s festival will be released soon.
PolkaFest was created in 1998 by “Polish Bill” Marano and his late wife Debbie, who pursued their dream of creating a world-class polka festival in Johnstown. The Maranos partnered with the former Johnstown Business District Coalition to coordinate the festival in 1998 and 1999 in multiple locations throughout downtown Johnstown.
Visit Johnstown, in coordination with the Maranos, assumed the operation and promotion of the festival in 2000. In 2001, the evening dances were moved to the Masonic Temple, which remained the festival’s home until 2006, when it moved to Cambria City and was staged at multiple locations.
In 2008, St. Mary’s became the title sponsor and primary host site.
“PolkaFest has certainly evolved over the years,” Rager said. “We moved the festival from the Masonic Temple to Cambria City because we wanted the general public to experience the quality of the bands that we were featuring.”
Admission to the festival is $5.
Sponsorship opportunities are available to area businesses and organizations. For details, call Jayne Korenoski at 814-536-7993, ext. 102, or email jaynek@visitjohnstownpa.com.
Visit Johnstown also is seeking ethnic food and other vendors. Call Nicole Waligora at 814-536-7993, ext. 104, or email nicolew@visitjohnstownpa.com for more information.
