The Johnstown Police Department’s ranks will be able to expand by two members in the near future because of the city receiving grant funding through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program.
The city learned on Thursday that it will get $250,000 to hire a pair of new officers, for three years apiece, which will increase the force from 38 members to 40.
“Those two guys will help immensely,” Johnstown police Chief Robert Johnson said. “We’ve got to do some testing, and do some advertising and hopefully get some people that will want to engage in the profession of policing.”
Johnson added: “When we’re at a full complement of 38 without anyone being hurt or anything else, we have a lot of flexibility. When people get hurt or otherwise move on and that number goes down, we become much more rigid as far as our ability to staff shifts. We are able to staff them through overtime.
“So putting two extra guys on certainly lessens the load of the overtime. And it creates flexibility that we wouldn’t have otherwise.”
The cost of two officers for three years is about $500,000 total, including pay and benefits, according to Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky. So the city will need to make up the difference of approximately $250,000 through its own money.
“This will be something that we will budget with our general fund budget every year for the next three years,” Dubnansky said. “It’s a step-down grant, so, the first year, the grant’s going to cover roughly around 75% of the cost of those officers. Then, for year two, it would be 50%. Year three, it will be about 25%. It gives the city multiple years to budget accordingly to help offset the remaining costs of those officers.”
City Council will need to formally accept the grant at a later date.
JPD will then go through the process of finding the new officers.
