JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two Johnstown teenagers are accused of opening fire on a group of fellow juveniles, striking one in the hip.
Johnstown police said at least some of the incident on Sunday was captured on surveillance video in Moxham – and firearms and aggravated assault counts have been filed against them, charging them as adults.
According to a criminal complaint, several shots were fired near the intersection of Coleman Avenue and Bond Street.
Online court documents show Deion Alex Sanders, 15, and Rahmeen Green, 17, were lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 4, online court documents show.
The injured male was also identified by Johnstown police as a teenager. He was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before being released, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.