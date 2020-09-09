Johnstown police are searching for the person who they say fired a gun Tuesday striking a residence in Moxham and leaving bullet holes in several cars.
Interim police Chief Chad Miller said detectives recovered 10 to 15 shell casings in the 700 block of Coleman Avenue after the 7:37 p.m. shooting.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 814-472-2100 or use the Johnstown Police tip411 line by texting keyword JPD to 847411, add a space, type in your tip and hit send.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.