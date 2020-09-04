Johnstown Police Department cruiser

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was shot while riding in a vehicle on Von Lunen Road, Johnstown police said in a news release.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle that was shot at around 3:30 p.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken by private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 or use the Johnstown Police tip411 line by texting keyword JPD to 847411, add a space, type in your tip and hit send.

