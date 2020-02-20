Johnstown police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday at the downtown branch of Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union.
No injuries were reported, and the hooded man who robbed the credit union kept his hands in his pockets and displayed no weapon, police said.
Police said the suspect slipped a worker a note informing staff that he was there to rob them.
The suspect fled the credit union with $1,100, Detective Mark Britton said.
The incident was reported at 10:20 a.m. at the Vine Street office.
The credit union's CEO Mary Summits said surveillance cameras captured footage inside the location and it has been turned over to city police.
Johnstown Police were also checking surveillance cameras in other sections of the downtown for additional clues that might help solve the case.
Britton said cameras first recorded the suspect walking in the area of Vine and Franklin streets, past the Crown American headquarters. He was wearing a dark coat with the hood up. The suspect looked in the windows of two bank buildings on Franklin Street, Britton said.
Britton said he believes the suspect shed his top coat as footage from inside the credit union shows the suspect wearing a plaid coat, which Britton said he believes the suspect was wearing under the coat he allegedly shed.
There is no footage police have that shows where the suspect shed his coat, but footage after the robbery shows him again wearing the original coat after the robbery, Britton said.
The last piece of footage police have of the suspect shows him fleeing on foot from the 500 block of Main Street toward Central Park, Britton said.
Summits credited her staff for handling the situation responsibly.
"It's an unfortunate incident. But the staff handled themselves professionally, and at the end of the day, everyone made it through the ordeal safely – and that's our goal," Summits said. "The most important thing is that no one was hurt."
The Vine Street branch was closed Thursday to allow staff to go home and "decompress," she said.
The location will be reopened Friday and operate during normal business hours.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, the suspect was still at large, according to Britton.
Reporter Russ O'Reilly contributed to this story.
