Johnstown police are asking the public to help them in their search for a local woman who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 13.
Jilly Todaro, 43, was last spotted on the 500 block of Franklin Street, police said. The Johnstown area woman often spends time downtown in the central business district.
“Anyone with information about her whereabouts, or anyone that has seen or spoken with Jilly Todaro since Sunday December 13th, 2020 are asked to contact Johnstown Police through the Cambria County Non-Emergency line, (814)472-2100,” police wrote Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.