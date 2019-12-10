Johnstown Police were pursuing potential leads Tuesday into the identities of two men accused of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint early Monday, Johnstown police Captain Chad Miller said.
Police said one of the men got into the driver’s passenger seat shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, pulled out the gun and demanded money and his keys.
After he handed over $210 in cash and the car keys, they fled on foot, Miller said.
The armed man was described as an approximately 5’7” black male who weighed approximately 230 pounds.
The other was described as a taller, thinner black man – and both were wearing dark pants and sweatshirts.
Miller said the department has received “numerous” calls and tips from the public over the past day and detectives were continuing to follow-up on them.
Anyone with information on the robbery is askedto call Johnstown police at 814-472-2100
Information can also be submitted through the tip411 system, either by downloading the Johnstown Police Department’s smartphone app or by texting the keyword “JPD” and a message to 847411.
