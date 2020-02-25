Johnstown police are asking the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a wall at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday.
A caller said that she witnessed a truck strike the wall near the U.S. Postal Service building at Clinton and Washington streets, causing damage to another truck and then taking off. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 814-472-2100 or tip411.
