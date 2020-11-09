Johnstown police are searching for a Philadelphia man accused of strangling a woman at Solomon Homes and threatening to kill her with a knife in the presence of a small child, authorities said.
City police charged Melvin Nelson Jr., 37, with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Nelson was visiting a Solomon Homes apartment on Nov. 2 when the woman told him to leave.
Nelson allegedly began screaming at her, pushed her onto the bed and strangled her saying, "I'm going to kill you," the complaint said.
Nelson allegedly grabbed a knife and tried to stab the woman when her child began screaming, the complaint said.
Nelson then fled the scene carrying his television.
An arrest warrant for Nelson was issued on Friday.
