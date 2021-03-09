Johnstown police are searching for a convicted sex offender who absconded from a local corrections center, authorities said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Scott Edward Estep, 46.
Estep was last seen at the Community Corrections Center on Washington Street in January.
Police charged Estep with failure to comply with registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.
Online records show Estep has a lifetime status after being convicted on Jan. 20, 2004, of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked contact Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
