A taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint in Johnstown’s West End and a search remained for two men involved in the crime, city police said Monday evening.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, police received a report that two men had called a taxi to the 400 block of Corrine Avenue, police Capt. Chad Miller wrote in an email.
The driver reportedly told police that, when the taxi arrived, one of the men got into the front passenger’s seat, pulled a gun out and demanded the driver’s money and keys.
After the robber received $210 and the keys to the taxi from the driver, both men reportedly fled the scene on foot, heading in the direction of Oakhurst Homes, Miller wrote.
The suspect who held the gun was described as a black man who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed about 230 pounds.
The other suspect was described as a taller, thinner black man. Both suspects were reportedly wearing dark pants and sweatshirts.
Miller said an investigation continued and no charges had been filed.
Miller asked anyone with information on the robbery to call Johnstown police at 814-472-2100.
Information can also be submitted through the tip411 system, either by downloading the Johnstown Police Department’s smartphone app or by texting the keyword “JPD” and a message to 847411.
