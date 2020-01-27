Reports of gunfire in Dale Borough led police to a teen – and a recovered handgun, Johnstown police said.
Investigators were first sent to Bedford Street at 12:52 p.m., and a foot chase ensued before the 18-year-old man was taken into custody nearby, police Sgt. Pat Goggin said.
The suspect was transported to Cambria County Prison, he said.
No charges were filed as of 9 p.m. Monday but police said multiple weapon-related counts were pending.
No injuries were reported, Goggin said.
