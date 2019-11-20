A Johnstown woman faces multiple drug-related charges after police seized marijuana that was stashed in the back of the toilet bowl, authorities said.
City police charged Shakina Patrice Nicholson, 34, of the 100 block of Tibbot Place, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts.
According to a criminal complaint, state parole agents were at the home Tuesday when they reportedly found drug paraphernalia.
Johnstown police searched the home after securing a search warrant for the property. Police found 13 grams of marijuana and plastic containers hidden in the back of the toilet bowl. They also found $443 in a third floor bedroom and $145 in Nicholson’s wallet. Police recovered stamp bags and baggies throughout the house.
Nicholson was arraigned Tuesday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $20,000 unsecured bond.
