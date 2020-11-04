Johnstown police Officer Nathan Homyak has been chosen to receive the 2020 DUI Top Gun Award presented by the Pennsylvania DUI Association, interim city police Chief Chad Miller said.
Homyak will be presented the award at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 prior to the start of the association's 41st annual conference at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion.
Homyak has been with the city police department for two years and has "single handedly" made a significant contribution to increase the safety of our streets for citizens and visitors, Miller said.
In 2019, his first year with the department, Homyak displayed the initiative to find and work DUI cases, helping to deter intoxicated driving in Johnstown, Miller said.
The Pennsylvania DUI Association, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to highway safety, developed the award to recognize and thank police officers for their work in reducing the threat of impaired drivers on roadways.
