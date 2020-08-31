A Johnstown man assaulted a city officer Sunday as police were investigating a two-vehicle crash on Broad Street and Eighth Avenue, authorities allege.
Police charged Jason Allen Taylor, 40, of the 300 block of Edith Avenue, with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:50 p.m. They detained a female driver who allegedly crashed her vehicle into a parked car on Broad Street.
Police said Taylor later showed up searching for the woman. Police and firefighters told Taylor not to go near the cruiser, but he opened the door allowing the woman to swing her legs out of the vehicle, the complaint said.
Officer Brandon Driggs attempted to move Taylor away from the cruiser when he resisted and pulled away, causing Driggs to fall and injure his shoulder and right knee, the complaint said.
Taylor was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.
